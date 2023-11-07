time, it is like a dream

my luck is that all of this week, we are mandated to work at the office as the firm is interviewing future lawyers and apparently, we are to be good decorations 🤣 to entice the kids to article and subsequently practice with us. yesterday there was no one around my desk and i could 365 during small lull in work. today, that didn't happen as there are people everywhere and besides i got drowned with work. i don't like it when life interferes with my photography.
that is to say i didn't have much time to think of a clever image for today's multiple exposure theme for 'one week only'. but it helped that i woke up this morning with an old song in my head that starts with "time is like a dream". and i've been trying to pluck from memory what the title was. towards the afternoon, i remembered the singer was timi yuro and when i was putting this together, the title of the song just popped in my head -- "interlude".