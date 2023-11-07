Previous
time, it is like a dream by summerfield
Photo 3896

time, it is like a dream

my luck is that all of this week, we are mandated to work at the office as the firm is interviewing future lawyers and apparently, we are to be good decorations 🤣 to entice the kids to article and subsequently practice with us. yesterday there was no one around my desk and i could 365 during small lull in work. today, that didn't happen as there are people everywhere and besides i got drowned with work. i don't like it when life interferes with my photography.

that is to say i didn't have much time to think of a clever image for today's multiple exposure theme for 'one week only'. but it helped that i woke up this morning with an old song in my head that starts with "time is like a dream". and i've been trying to pluck from memory what the title was. towards the afternoon, i remembered the singer was timi yuro and when i was putting this together, the title of the song just popped in my head -- "interlude".

so have a listen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H74Rkb_nL1g

two photographs exposed together -- the clock was taken today, the sunset from my archives.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fantastic!
November 8th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Very creative picture. Take time to look at the view
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise