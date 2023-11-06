Previous
the guessing game called the weather by summerfield
Photo 3895

the guessing game called the weather

nothing depicts weather for me but the toronto skyline. the expanse of the sky from there to where i am northeast gives one an idea of what the weather would be like. although this was taken yesterday in the mid-afternoon, the weather today is much the same, except we had some rain and lightning and thunder towards early evening. as i was working in the office today (and for the rest of the week), there was no time to try and catch lightning or even take a photo (plus the offices were occupied by the lawyers).

"the weather" is today's prompt for one week only challenge (see lowdown here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48581/one-week-only-2023-edition ) and 'clouds' is the word for today for november words.

tagging also for the current six-word story challenge, and the november words (the word for this day is 'clouds').
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

summerfield

