the guessing game called the weather

nothing depicts weather for me but the toronto skyline. the expanse of the sky from there to where i am northeast gives one an idea of what the weather would be like. although this was taken yesterday in the mid-afternoon, the weather today is much the same, except we had some rain and lightning and thunder towards early evening. as i was working in the office today (and for the rest of the week), there was no time to try and catch lightning or even take a photo (plus the offices were occupied by the lawyers).