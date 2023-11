à la Ara Güler's sunset people. https://www.araguler.com.tr/aragulerworldphotos2.html (you will need to scroll down towards the middle to see the photo)over at 52 frames this week, we are to be inspired by a famous photographer, and to qualify for their extra challenge, they choose a random artist or photographer for you. i got 'Ara Güler', a turkish photographer. he has quite a portfolio available to be seen from his website (hint to future artist challenge hosts).(thought: this would've been a good shoe-in for tomorrow's start of "one week only"; the prompt for tomorrow is 'the weather'. wonder what the weather will be like.)