nina richmond and danny's 7 by summerfield
Photo 3893

nina richmond and danny's 7

tonight we had a fundraising concert at the church. these are the musicians. the lady used to be a lawyer then gave it up to become a singer. it feels so good to hear a song being actually sung. the last concert i attended was a "cher" concert and i could tell without any doubt that she was lip syncing and then towards the third part of the show, different chers came out on the stage, so one couldn't figure out if we heard the real cher earlier or not.

but i love a good singer with a strong set of pipes. back in the old country, the first mr. summerfield and i would frequent jazz shows or live concerts and i always enjoyed them. it also felt good to hear the oldies especially those songs that i haven't heard sung since i was a young so-and-so. all in all it wa a fun night.
