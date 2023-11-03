Previous
summer's gone by summerfield
summer's gone

summer's gone

taken on wednesday, before the strong winds started. i forgot if i ever posted a shot of this in the summer, but not so long ago, all those leaves were green. then, when the temps started to go down, the leaves started to fall in earnest. the bare branches you see had their leaves turn to red, and obviously the red ones were the first to fall off. today, the wind had been whipping relentlessly so that i reckon most of those leaves would have fallen off the trees. and then all that would be left are the bare branches in their dull colours.

here's paul anka singing "summer's gone", a cheesy song from the mid-20th century, the song is probably as old as myself. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta6B9OYvxwo
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

summerfield

Dawn ace
A nice shot showcasing Autumn colours
November 4th, 2023  
