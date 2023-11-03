summer's gone

taken on wednesday, before the strong winds started. i forgot if i ever posted a shot of this in the summer, but not so long ago, all those leaves were green. then, when the temps started to go down, the leaves started to fall in earnest. the bare branches you see had their leaves turn to red, and obviously the red ones were the first to fall off. today, the wind had been whipping relentlessly so that i reckon most of those leaves would have fallen off the trees. and then all that would be left are the bare branches in their dull colours.