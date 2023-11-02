Previous
the leaf of a gingko tree by summerfield
Photo 3891

the leaf of a gingko tree

i like the shape of the leaves of the gingko tree. they are like little fans rolling around the pavement. i don't like the smell of the fruits though when they have over-ripen and fallen. it's also yucky when you step on them.

2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

summerfield

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love it
November 3rd, 2023  
KWind ace
Beautiful!!
November 3rd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I love that water drop and the way it is refracting the leaves veins below.
November 3rd, 2023  
