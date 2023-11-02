Sign up
Photo 3891
the leaf of a gingko tree
i like the shape of the leaves of the gingko tree. they are like little fans rolling around the pavement. i don't like the smell of the fruits though when they have over-ripen and fallen. it's also yucky when you step on them.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love it
November 3rd, 2023
KWind
ace
Beautiful!!
November 3rd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love that water drop and the way it is refracting the leaves veins below.
November 3rd, 2023
