colors of the wind by summerfield
Photo 3890

colors of the wind

looking out the window at lunchtime, there was a bit of a strong wind which naturally shook the leaves off the trees. there were some trees at the roof of the building and suddenly leaves in all colours were raining down in front of me. it reminded me of something i read quite a while ago about a child asking why we cannot see the wind and that brought to mind the song "colors of the wind" from one of those disney movies. not the exact meaning of the song lyrics but the literal meaning of the song's title. and i thought, yes, the wind has colours, especially in the autumn when the leaves are falling off the trees and being blown around on the ground.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1065% complete

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Very beautiful
November 2nd, 2023  
amyK ace
Creative composition
November 2nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
What a pretty image. I can hear the Ferrante & Teicher arpegios as they played their song "Autumn Leaves" ( https://youtu.be/Vc3gkaS64jc?si=71ejl3r0QwJHwK9R) My mom loved these pianists.
November 2nd, 2023  
