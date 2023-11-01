colors of the wind

looking out the window at lunchtime, there was a bit of a strong wind which naturally shook the leaves off the trees. there were some trees at the roof of the building and suddenly leaves in all colours were raining down in front of me. it reminded me of something i read quite a while ago about a child asking why we cannot see the wind and that brought to mind the song "colors of the wind" from one of those disney movies. not the exact meaning of the song lyrics but the literal meaning of the song's title. and i thought, yes, the wind has colours, especially in the autumn when the leaves are falling off the trees and being blown around on the ground.