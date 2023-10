all hallows eve

it's that time of the year when the souls of all the dear (and not so dear) departed comes back to this earthly world, perhaps to see to unfinished business, to wreak havoc to those who caused their deaths and misery, and maybe just to re-visit their loved ones.



so light your pumpkins and guide those souls on their earthly journey.



have a safe halloween, everyone.



this is for week 44 of the 52 captures challenge the challenge being "halloween".