vestiges of an all too brief summer

the cosmos flowers at the church grounds are still growing strong while the others are on to the decaying stages. with the rain, wind and the cold temperature, not to mention the predicted first frost, it is just a reminder that we enjoyed the summer and the extended summer-like days we had the past few weeks and that we must get on to the next stage, the fall, and eventually the harsh days and nights of winter.



yesterday, a young woman in the bus asked me if i was from the old country, turned out she was, too. she went visiting last in the midst of the pandemic and when i asked her how bad it was at the time, she shrugged off and went on to tell me that everything was just exaggerated by the government. then preached me on the disadvantages of the vaccine, that i should not wear my mask because it would do me more harm than good. that it was all a hoax and it's the goverment's way of depopulating the country. all the while, i was thinking that i should really just be rude next time someone engages me in conversation whilst on a bus ride. even though i made enough gestures of dismissal, she just continued on and urged me to remove my mask already. i had to finally say that it is my personal belief and choice and i feel more comfortable with my mask on when in a crowded bus. as we parted ways, she even told me rather condescendingly "i'm just trying to help you." to which i responded, "i don't need help, and i don't like fear-mongerers like you. preach to someone else and learn when your opinion is not needed."



i must've been a very bad person in my last life that i'm encountering all these people!