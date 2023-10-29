the manor on a rainy dawn

i have posted photos of the manor across the street from our building but they were photos during the day, in different seasons.



at four o'clock this morning, i was coming off a vague dream where there was a loud banging which got louder and louder as sleep was fast evading me. half asleep still, i thought the banging was on someone else's door but as i emerge from that vague dream, i realized the banging was at my door. my first instinct was to sniff if there was a smell of smoke. there was none. then i thought it might be the police raiding someone else's but mistakenly come knocking at my door. i got up, a little virtigo-ish, threw on my bathrobe and as i walked towards the door, i shouted at the top of my lungs "you had better be the f***ing SWAT or i'm going to have to kill you for rudely interrupting my sleep!" the banging just continued. i opened the door and there stood two transvestites, decked in skimpy shimmering cocktail dresses, thick false eyelashes, heavy make up, and high stiletto shoes. the tall one was still in the act of banging on the door when i opened the door, had a grin on his face then realizing i was not their intended person, his face quickly turning into a startled expression and saying "oh!"



"what is all this bloody racket!" i yelled.



"oh, i'm so sorry. i thought you were our friend," the bigger guy said. behind him stepped out the second transvestite, a bit more petit, whispering, "we're so sorry, so sorry."



"get the hell out of here!" i said as i slammed the door close. i figured i must've looked like a fright, with my white hair all tangled up and just woken up. i went to the bathroom and caught a glimpse of my face and indeed i looked like a mean old witch! 🤣🤣 well, they should be thankful that my bridges are now permanent, else they would've encountered a toothless mean old witch. gheez!



then i looked out my bedroom window and saw that the manor is lit even at this time of the morning. so i grabbed the camera and took a few shots. this is for week 43 of 52 frames, the challenge is to use a tripod, with night photography for the extra challenge.



i'm still pissed i was rudely woken up from my sleep.