singing sparrow by summerfield
Photo 3886

singing sparrow

"painted from the photograph of Jane Pittenger."

artsy fellows, i want to get your feedback before i send this to the editor of our church's newsletter. this would be the cover for the fourth sunday of advent in december. i will post later the first three.

leaves and plants are not my forte, no matter how much i try. actually for me, it's a hit and miss, more miss than hit and definitely here it was a catastrophic miss. 'tis a good thing that i could cover up my miss with the Christmas bling. i'm happy with how the little cute sparrow came out. i'm really in love with that guy, i look at jane's photo and it warms the heart, it just looks so happy. let me know if you feel the same way with this when you view jane's photo.

again, here's the inspiration for this painting https://365project.org/jgpittenger/365/2022-04-24 thank you so much, jane, for letting me paint your beautiful photo.
@jacqbb @summerfield @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera @salza

gang, if you approve, i will send it as is to the editor. thanks.

@jgpittenger - here's the finished product. i hope you like it.
Elisa Smith ace
I think it is absolutely lovely.
October 28th, 2023  
