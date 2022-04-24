Previous
White Crowned Sparrow Singing Love Songs by jgpittenger
White Crowned Sparrow Singing Love Songs

I've been out shooting birds the last couple of days and will have ore photos to share. These are from today on the South Jetty trail.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Jane Pittenger

Suzanne ace
Your bird photos are beautiful.
April 24th, 2022  
