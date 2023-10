i spy with my naked eye

nothing. nobody was in those offices at all. at all! this is the office building to the east of our offices. bay street separates our two buildings. those offices are absolutely devoid of any working soul. well, on my floor, apart from the one receptionist at the front, i was the only one present at the office. i absolutely love it when there's no one around whilst i'm working. i could get a ton of stuff done.



is there a six-word story challenge running?