Previous
happy diwali by summerfield
Photo 3901

happy diwali

sure glad i kept the diwali candles the office gave us from ages ago. there's a lot of small fireworks around the neighbourhood but surprisingly, the manor across the street which always hosts a lot of asian parties, won't have any fireworks. the manor is dark which means nothing is going on around there. anyways...

this is the last day of the one-week-only exercise, the prompt is "high key". tagging this, too, for the november words.

thank you, kind folks, for participating in this week-long exercise. i greatly enjoyed looking at your photos. see you all next time.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1068% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- and nice I feel like I just got warmed up and it's already over! Thank you for hosting this challenge- I always enjoy it. And thanks for all your comments on my week!
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise