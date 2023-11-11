we shall never forget

red poppies everywhere!



there was a remembrance day ceremony at the old city hall and i went early so i could be in the front of the barricade that separated the public and the participants, mostly the veterans and their families and some of the government idiots. it was a rather touching ceremony and i couldn't help but get teary eyed when that trumpet played the 'last call'. it's so poignantly moving especially when you see those old veterans crying, perhaps over their friends and families who died in battle. and then of course there was one or two morons who tried to disrupt the proceedings.



there were so many veterans organizations that laid their wreaths at the cenotaph. it was a sea of red poppies afterwards. the public were invited to offer their poppy pins after the ceremony. there was also a fly past towards the end.



i was damned cold as the sunny day that was predicted was a no-show, and there was even a threat of snow flurries or rain which thankfully did not materialize. i could not feel sorry for myself though as one of the sentries was wearing kilt so his knees were exposed to the cold and he couldn't move for the duration of the event, more than an hour, in such a position with his rifle even resting on his one foot. so i thought i shouldn't feel bad as i was reasonably clad for the cold weather and that young man wasn't.



today's one week only prompt is "red". also for the november words. and also tagging this for week 46 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which is "one dominant color". i think this easily fits the bill.