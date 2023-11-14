the sentry

or sentries, if you will, as there are two of them shown here. i have almost forgotten about this shot but i wanted to 'pay tribute' to the sentry on the right. the young man is with the highland fusiliers or something to that effect, presumably because of his uniform. all throughout the remembrance ceremony last saturday, i felt so sorry for this young man. as you can see he was wearing kilt which left his legs, especially his knees, exposed to the elements. that day was blustery nasty cold. he might be wearing some thermal clothing beneath his uniform but that still left his knees exposed. as you know, as a sentry, one needs to stay very still for the duration of one's shift. granted that this young man was just sentrying for an hour and a half but even so. you must notice, too, that they had to stand at a leaning forward angle holding their rifle pressed on one of their shoes/toes.



so i hope that people appreciate what our military and police and firefighters go through when doing their jobs. this at least is a lot easier than being in the front of a battlefield, or fighting fires or making sure that citizens are safe. so kudos to our soldiers.