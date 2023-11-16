frosty reception

there was frost on the grass this morning but i didn't really notice it until i was almost at the end of my walk. i was having some deep thinking during my walk but i've already forgotten what it was.



because it was quite early still when i finished my walk, i thought i'd hop on the southbound bus to go to costco and buy cheese. i thought i'd be quick then ride the bus back so i would have time for breakfast before i joined my fellow pigsters. as luck would have it, damned murphy visited with his law. it took the bus ride more than an hour to get to costco; i was thinking if i had continued walking it would've taken me another 45 to 50 minutes to get there, a mere 4.5 kilometers more from my walk's end. so i missed half the fun as i was late in joining the pigsters! and that ruined my day so i just went for a long nap.