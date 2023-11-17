old friends

more from the remembrance day celebration. these two veterans were quite happy to see each other and pose for one of the press crew which i took advantage of so as to get a clear photo. i don't profess to know our military so i wouldn't know which regiment or branch the gentleman on the left belonged. the gentleman on the right is a veteran of the toronto fire department whom we mere mortal around him that day thanked for his service to the city.-o0o-there were protesters in downtown toronto right in the middle of the financial district. it was rather unfortunate for me to have gotten trapped in one of the big buildings when i was going to go back to the office to have my lunch. going in i told the security guy that i just passed the protesters in the adjacent building and he should get a back up just in case. then i went to buy lunch and when i was going back, they had locked the doors so i couldn't traverse through the buildings for a while. shops were closed and i couldn't go on the surface as all elevators and escalators in the buildings were on hold and there was police presence everywhere. so i just feasted on the eye candies instead until i could go back. it was over very quickly though as the protesters were driven away.