the side entrance

i went to the farmers market this morning at st. lawrence as that is where i could get reasonably priced and good royal gala apple. i went about the market for a while and sat down to savour a cup of hot apple cider. the cider was good and was hot. so hot i burned my lips. 😂 now i look like i had some botox on my mouth! bad enough i have a wide mouth. and a potty mouth! 😂
as it was a nice sunny day, a little chilly, it's true at 2 degrees, but i decided i'd walk around and past this cathedral, and i must've walked quite a bit that i found myself at downtown camera and was there for a good hour. the end of which was i put down a few hundred on a new canon mirrorless camera. like i need a new camera already. but the even better news is that i will be bringing my other cameras and lenses for a trade in. as i only have used my minolta slr just once in the last 15 years, i think it's time i let it go, too. the only lenses i will be keeping are my canon lenses as i was given a free adaptor with my purchase. there, i put a dent on the retirement fund!
