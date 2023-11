the side entrance

of the cathedral church of st. james, an anglican church located in downtown toronto.i went to the farmers market this morning at st. lawrence as that is where i could get reasonably priced and good royal gala apple. i went about the market for a while and sat down to savour a cup of hot apple cider. the cider was good and was hot. so hot i burned my lips. 😂 now i look like i had some botox on my mouth! bad enough i have a wide mouth. and a potty mouth! 😂as it was a nice sunny day, a little chilly, it's true at 2 degrees, but i decided i'd walk around and past this cathedral, and i must've walked quite a bit that i found myself at downtown camera and was there for a good hour. the end of which was i put down a few hundred on a new canon mirrorless camera. like i need a new camera already. but the even better news is that i will be bringing my other cameras and lenses for a trade in. as i only have used my minolta slr just once in the last 15 years, i think it's time i let it go, too. the only lenses i will be keeping are my canon lenses as i was given a free adaptor with my purchase. there, i put a dent on the retirement fund!for the new architecture challenge being initiated by john walton @lumpiniman