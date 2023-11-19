reflections on a cold sunday afternoon

i went to the provincial parliament building to see the new statue of the late queen that was unveiled quite a few weeks ago. it was nice, especially all the small details of her gown and the throne. there was a few police presence but they let me through.



leaving the park, this reflection of buildings on the glass walls of the building that is the offices of the Ontario Power Generation Inc. caught my eye. it is a government-owned corporation that is responsible for approximately half of the electricity generation in the province. this building looks even more spectacular when there is a beautiful cloud play in the sky. not happening today as it was quite a beautiful albeit cold day.