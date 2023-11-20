Sign up
Photo 3909
the queen at queen's park
this is the statue of the late queen which is installed on the west side of the provincial legislative building. on the east side is the one of queen victoria.
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-08-14
this still lacks the plate that would describe her and her reign. i hope they finish it soon.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6018
photos
181
followers
117
following
1070% complete
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
Views
4
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th November 2023 5:29pm
