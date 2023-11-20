Previous
the queen at queen's park by summerfield
Photo 3909

the queen at queen's park

this is the statue of the late queen which is installed on the west side of the provincial legislative building. on the east side is the one of queen victoria. https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-08-14

this still lacks the plate that would describe her and her reign. i hope they finish it soon.
20th November 2023

summerfield

