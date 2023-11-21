keys on keyboard

crappy day here in toronto, and it started with a fiery sky this morning. however i didn't take a photo because i was out on my walk. the weather went downhill from there.



it was only +2 celcius but there was a brisk breeze so i was glad that i dressed warmly. i still managed 4.5 kilometres. when i got home, the rain started, first just rain then freezing rain so i couldn't do my tuesday errands. hopefully the rain would stop by tomorrow morning as i am scheduled to work at the office. i need to be at the office anyway as i have a naturopathic appointment at lunchtime and so many things to do. i'm having a birthday brunch on saturday for young Onyx as it is his 11th birthday.



the photos i took this morning were crappy and as i have no other offering for today, the keys are it. both the keyboard keys and the housekeys and fob.