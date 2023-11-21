Previous
keys on keyboard by summerfield
Photo 3910

keys on keyboard

crappy day here in toronto, and it started with a fiery sky this morning. however i didn't take a photo because i was out on my walk. the weather went downhill from there.

it was only +2 celcius but there was a brisk breeze so i was glad that i dressed warmly. i still managed 4.5 kilometres. when i got home, the rain started, first just rain then freezing rain so i couldn't do my tuesday errands. hopefully the rain would stop by tomorrow morning as i am scheduled to work at the office. i need to be at the office anyway as i have a naturopathic appointment at lunchtime and so many things to do. i'm having a birthday brunch on saturday for young Onyx as it is his 11th birthday.

the photos i took this morning were crappy and as i have no other offering for today, the keys are it. both the keyboard keys and the housekeys and fob.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

summerfield

Kathy ace
Nice view of the keys - house and piano.
November 22nd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Some days are just like that- but you keyed in on a good way to conquer the mundane challenge.
November 22nd, 2023  
katy ace
Lots of different keys in this photo and a very pleasing composition. I have a similar looking camera charm on a mask that some wonderful person made for me.
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
“Keys on keyboard” Really!! 😀😀😀
November 22nd, 2023  
