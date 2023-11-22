Sign up
Photo 3911
enchanted
this was my entry for 52 frames' bokeh theme two weeks ago.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
2
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
6020
photos
181
followers
117
following
1071% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365-still
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th November 2023 3:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
Annie D
ace
Ooh they are gorgeous
November 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Perfect title and capture.
November 23rd, 2023
