during our pig session this morning, i noticed the diagonal rays of sunbeam on kathy's @randystreat face. they also made a 'design' on her top. that is one cool cucoloris you have there everyday, kathy!i took this with my iphone. what i should've done was to have nipped the image so that at least it's not as pixilated as in here. but then i can tag it for the phone-vember thing.as per usual we had so much fun, so much laughter and so many stories. we all won a round each.except the jax.