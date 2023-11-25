eleven

beautiful although a bit chilly morning, about -3 celcius, a good thing that i was sensible enough to wear extra layer when i went for my walk. the sky was busy though. contrails were in abundance and really made the sky so striking.



today is young onyx's birthday and we prepared for it expecting they'd come for a late lunch/early dinner. we had so much food but the son called to say the boy had a headache and sore throat. i told the son to check young onyx for covid. he called back a bit later to say, indeed the boy's positive for covid. it's a good thing it was also my sister's birthday yesterday and the fete today was as much for the young onyx as it was for my sister. it's also a good thing that i bought a separate cake for her which i forgot to take a photo of. that is why you are looking at a photo of contrails.