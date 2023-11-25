Previous
eleven by summerfield
eleven

beautiful although a bit chilly morning, about -3 celcius, a good thing that i was sensible enough to wear extra layer when i went for my walk. the sky was busy though. contrails were in abundance and really made the sky so striking.

today is young onyx's birthday and we prepared for it expecting they'd come for a late lunch/early dinner. we had so much food but the son called to say the boy had a headache and sore throat. i told the son to check young onyx for covid. he called back a bit later to say, indeed the boy's positive for covid. it's a good thing it was also my sister's birthday yesterday and the fete today was as much for the young onyx as it was for my sister. it's also a good thing that i bought a separate cake for her which i forgot to take a photo of. that is why you are looking at a photo of contrails.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Lou Ann ace
Oh I’m so sorry Onyx has Covid. Hope he gets well quick and no one else in his family gets sick. Happy birthday to your sister!
November 26th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
That rotten Covid just won't go away will it
November 26th, 2023  
katy ace
So sorry he is sick especially on his birthday. Am I right in rememberting he was turning 11? If so this is trhe perfect tribute for him
November 26th, 2023  
