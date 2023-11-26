Previous
ivy by summerfield
Photo 3914

ivy

running out of ideas and to a certain extent not feeling any motivation.

my knee is acting up again. wonder if it would be able to take on the rain and snow tomorrow morning.

for the minimalism theme of the black and white challenge.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise