Photo 3914
ivy
running out of ideas and to a certain extent not feeling any motivation.
my knee is acting up again. wonder if it would be able to take on the rain and snow tomorrow morning.
for the minimalism theme of the black and white challenge.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
