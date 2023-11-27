Previous
ivy 2 by summerfield
ivy 2

another minimal black and white entry using the same subject as yesterday. why? because....

we had rain and snow overnight. it was cold this morning with a not-so-strong wind. i intentionally went for my walk quite late, about 9:30, and the sun shone for a brief few minutes before it started to "snow" again. a joke snow -- dry and got blown by the wind before it could impact on anything. i wore my winter boots and still walked a good 4.4 km/2 mi. my knee felt just a tad better today.
summerfield

katy ace
Fantastic detail and so elegant in B&W.
I am impressed you walked in that snow and cold. l struggle lately to make myself do it in the cold
November 28th, 2023  
