ivy 2

another minimal black and white entry using the same subject as yesterday. why? because....



we had rain and snow overnight. it was cold this morning with a not-so-strong wind. i intentionally went for my walk quite late, about 9:30, and the sun shone for a brief few minutes before it started to "snow" again. a joke snow -- dry and got blown by the wind before it could impact on anything. i wore my winter boots and still walked a good 4.4 km/2 mi. my knee felt just a tad better today.