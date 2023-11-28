Previous
the five o'clock shadow by summerfield
the five o'clock shadow

we had a fellowship committee meeting this afternoon at the church. it was the first time we finished right on time, however, we rummaged through the donation room to see if there are any baskets to make up gift baskets for raffle during our pot luck luncheon next week. we, thus, ended up leaving at five. whilst waiting for my friend nancy who was moving things around in her car as she had to drive me home, i noticed how the church cross' shadow fell on the church building as the afternoon sun started its descent. i was quick to grab the camera and take a couple of shots.

weather reports kept touting about snowstorm and snow squall happening since this morning. it actually drove me to walk while it was still dark so that i could be back home as they said the snow will come at 9. it's been good clear weather. in fact i just looked at the reports and it showed lots of snow at 10; i looked out and the sky is clear i can see that bright Christmas star. well, it's still 20 minutes to ten, we know how this unpredictable weather works these days.
Lou Ann ace
Lovely, Vikki.
November 29th, 2023  
KWind ace
Fabulous shadow!
November 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful!
November 29th, 2023  
