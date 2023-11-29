Previous
where are we going? by summerfield
Photo 3917

where are we going?

it's been years since i had a compass. when i started 365 my then backpack had a little compass attached to it. but it was quite difficult to use because i couldn't see which direction i was going the backpack being behind me. in grade school, i had a compass and i liked carrying it because it tells me which direction i was going, although i knew where i was always going. i liked having it because the south arrow had a parenthesied note "doom" and the north "heaven" -- a catholic must've made it. i forgot what had happened to it. in all likelihood one of my siblings must've taken it.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
What a lovely close up of this compass. It obviously has some age on it. Your depth of field is perfect.
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise