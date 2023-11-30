Previous
creepy and sinister by summerfield
Photo 3918

creepy and sinister

i was making an inventory of my paint tubes when i chanced to look at the book shelves and saw the mask with that creepy look in its eyes. photo opp! cropped close and added some streak light effects.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
@summerfield
1073% complete

Taffy ace
Most creative and great result!
December 1st, 2023  
