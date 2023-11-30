Sign up
Photo 3918
creepy and sinister
i was making an inventory of my paint tubes when i chanced to look at the book shelves and saw the mask with that creepy look in its eyes. photo opp! cropped close and added some streak light effects.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
Taffy
ace
Most creative and great result!
December 1st, 2023
