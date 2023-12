let it snow! actually, no, stop!

it started to snow towards mid-morning, at first the kind that just got blown to the side, not accumulating, the pavement still passable. but it was steadily coming down and later on in the afternoon it became wet snow, the kind that sticks to you rather annoyingly wet. like slushies spilled over your clothing. i saw some people walking on the pavement earlier or rather slipping. i had wanted to do my walk at lunchtime but it was not the ideal condition for a senior with a bad knee.