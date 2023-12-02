Christmas robin

i painted this in two hours last night. in fact, i've been planning to paint a Christmas robin for our church's newsletter covers for the four weeks of advent. i had so many ideas and i had to find the right image of robin for those ideas.



the one idea that got formed in my head is the background being a window and the robin could see there's a Christmas tree inside. or maybe candles by the window. the idea somehow would not translate to the canvas to my utter frustration. but i may yet have to try that idea at some point.



i took a few shots with different decor at the bottom for the church editor to choose from.



what i took from this: i want to paint everyday! and i want to write everyday! and that the planning took more time than to paint.



maybe for one of the spring editions, i should paint a bluebird. anyone with a nice photo of a bluebird i can paint?