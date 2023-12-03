Previous
on the streets of downtown toronto by summerfield
Photo 3921

on the streets of downtown toronto

saw this girl waiting for the lights to cross to the other side of university avenue. i asked if i can take her photo and she readily agreed. i like how pleasant and sweet her face looked and more so when she smiled. i must confess though that i have not an iota of idea what she's supposed to be dressed as.

there must be another comi-con happening yesterday but i couldn't find any information.

i love taking photos of these youngsters who are playing dress up -- they always agree to being photographed.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1074% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
What you see on your streets is impressive. She's some sort of rabbit, judging by the ears, but I don't keep up with this form of media, so can't think who she might be dressed as either.
December 4th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Very creative and interesting person. Great capture.
December 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool candid
December 4th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Good capture
December 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
A great candid and most unusual costume.
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise