on the streets of downtown toronto

saw this girl waiting for the lights to cross to the other side of university avenue. i asked if i can take her photo and she readily agreed. i like how pleasant and sweet her face looked and more so when she smiled. i must confess though that i have not an iota of idea what she's supposed to be dressed as.



there must be another comi-con happening yesterday but i couldn't find any information.



i love taking photos of these youngsters who are playing dress up -- they always agree to being photographed.