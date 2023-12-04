light orbs

there's no escaping this Christmas business. admittedly it has been in full force since the september, or probably last year or ten years ago. i remember back in the old country, we wanted the days to go fast, as soon as december started, so it would be mid-december already, the official start of the Christmas season.



i'm thinking of what good i could do as a Christmas present to myself. we have a project at the church to donate to a tree project, and other fundraising initiatives for refugees and new immigrants. i would be putting in donations, of course, but i think i want to go to a food bank, volunteer for the day and donate a couple hundred dollars.