rusted

since my ex and i parted ways, i've been looking for my pliers and that thingamajiggs i used to trim plants. of course, when we were still together, he had free use of my tools. then somehow the tools went missing. they were not in my toolbox where they were normally kept. then tonight, i rummaged around the toolbox once again and lo and behold these were right at the very bottom covered by stuff i know i never lifted nor looked at. sly that one person, you know. he had been using these outside our apartment when he would fix his bbq or trim the plants. must've have left them outside in the elements then very sneakly buried them under the toolbox making me think i lost them.



well, these are of no use to me anymore but just one last time, i need to photograph them for week 48 of the 52 captures challenge which called for "rusted". there's no way i would put them together with my other tools.