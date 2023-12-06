meet lady rosetta

she's my new toy, but she will only stay for as long as she can because she is made of marzipan. i hope she lasts until april next year for the same subject month. she's enjoying the bokeh. however, she is sad that she can't play mascot tomorrow during pigmania because i have a potluck lunch at the church. she's not going as she is afraid people might mistake her for dessert. how absurd!



she's looking forward to next week when she gets to meet the playing piggers and their owners and she gets to be confirmed as the official mascot of the piggers.