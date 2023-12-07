poinsettia

i never win anything. at all! at all! but today my luck changed.



we had a potluck lunch at church and there was a raffle for a few gift baskets, including this poinsettia plant. when i bought my tickets, i told the lady selling the tickets that if and when i win any of the gift baskets, i will just give it to the other ladies helping out in the kitchen, except for this curly poinsettia plant. what do you know, one of my tickets got drawn and this was the prize!



i like it because the flower petals are curly and look like velvet-ish. someone thought it was artificial but nice velvety fabric. they do feel like velvet but they are real.



for the new mundane challlenge.