Previous
poinsettia by summerfield
Photo 3925

poinsettia

i never win anything. at all! at all! but today my luck changed.

we had a potluck lunch at church and there was a raffle for a few gift baskets, including this poinsettia plant. when i bought my tickets, i told the lady selling the tickets that if and when i win any of the gift baskets, i will just give it to the other ladies helping out in the kitchen, except for this curly poinsettia plant. what do you know, one of my tickets got drawn and this was the prize!

i like it because the flower petals are curly and look like velvet-ish. someone thought it was artificial but nice velvety fabric. they do feel like velvet but they are real.

for the new mundane challlenge.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1075% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
What a wonderful story next to a very good shot
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise