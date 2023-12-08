Previous
green and gold by summerfield
Photo 3926

green and gold

close up of the tree in the lobby of the ritz-carlton hotel where we had the firm's Christmas party (it was dubbed "holiday party" but i've had enough of that politically correct shit so let's call a spade a spade and in this case, the Christmas tree as what it is, a Christmas tree). the food was really good, well presented and i forgot to take photos 🤣.

now i have to do a hit and run yet again as apparently i have to assist in shooting a wedding down at the niagara falls, so i'm being picked up before seven o'clock. hopefully it will be a nice day so i can go around and take photos.

this can't be mundane, can it?
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

summerfield

