the polar bears tree

until today, i have never heard of a wedding getting cancelled at the last minute. it wasn't because of a death or sickness in either families, but allegedly due to in-laws issues. those in-laws issues must really be as serious as death itself.



so i had a couple of hours to roam around the niagara falls area and had a fine dinner alone, mind. i was even looking rather posh with my "lbd" outfit and (get this) new pair of runners! 🤣 complete with chanel-length pearls. no self-portraits taken though.



had a bit of play at the fallsview casino, earmarked $20, won $40 and lost my winnings, but kept my own cash. good entertainment, at first, but easily became boring. i looked around me at some point and got a shock at all the catatonic bodies around me, their eyes fixed on the screens, hands moving automatically to the betting buttons. being in the slot machine section of a casino is like being in the land of the living dead. plus with all those noises! i spent almost half an hour. i'd have loved to play blackjack but the tables were an expensive bet -- $50 lowest bet. no, thank you very much, i will keep my fifty.



at the lounge, the casino had a display of Christmas trees, about five, with the centre one decorated with stuffed polar bears! i was lucky there were no one around to annoy me as i took a few shots. different story as i was leaving, people suddenly swarmed the area, jockeying for position to take selfies. bah! humbug!



still not a mundane thing, is it?