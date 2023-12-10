hamming it up by the falls

while walking along the falls, i came acrosss this group of young people who were having a good time criticizing each other's attempts at group selfies. so i volunteered to take their photos -- with all five iphones! this was actually the last of the four groups for which i volunteered to take photos. each time, before i walked away i told them "when i have become famous, you can tell your friends that i took your photos once." they were all excited and asked for my name. 'summerfield' just one word, you know, like 'cher'.



i had a minor infection since yesterday. a big man sat behind me at church and was breathing and wheezing heavily like he had a cold. i swear i could feel his breath on the back of my neck. indeed in the evening, my sinus flared up. i'm not a hundred percent but thankfully i had my leftover medication from last spring. i should test myself later and see if this is covid or something. i never had covid, the same thing that i never win! anything!