Previous
for the man in your life with a discerning taste by summerfield
Photo 3929

for the man in your life with a discerning taste

only for that one special man who has impeccable and refined taste. available at the bus stop bench near you.

saw these items arranged so on a bench at a bus stop. i considered not taking a photo but then i couldn't help myself. it would be a darned missed opportunity if i didn't.

the street, the pavement and everywhere around the bench was deserted, so i have no clue if the owner of these items was around somewhere, or maybe they left in haste when the bus arrived. or maybe they were there for me to photograph. those items aren't cheap unless they're knock offs. in any case, photo of the day, right?

for week 50 of the 52 captures challenge - tell a story. make of it what you will.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
What serendipity! Looks like a GQ ad.
December 12th, 2023  
katy ace
Fabulous subject for your photo in a most unusual place! Well done
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise