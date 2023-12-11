for the man in your life with a discerning taste

only for that one special man who has impeccable and refined taste. available at the bus stop bench near you.



saw these items arranged so on a bench at a bus stop. i considered not taking a photo but then i couldn't help myself. it would be a darned missed opportunity if i didn't.



the street, the pavement and everywhere around the bench was deserted, so i have no clue if the owner of these items was around somewhere, or maybe they left in haste when the bus arrived. or maybe they were there for me to photograph. those items aren't cheap unless they're knock offs. in any case, photo of the day, right?



for week 50 of the 52 captures challenge - tell a story. make of it what you will.