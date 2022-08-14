Previous
the old queen vic
the old queen vic

she's never amused, this old lady is forever scowling. this monument of the old queen is in front of the provincial legislative building, which together with the government, is known as queen's park.

the peter forsgard 52 assignments for this week is "monument".
