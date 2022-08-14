Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3457
the old queen vic
she's never amused, this old lady is forever scowling. this monument of the old queen is in front of the provincial legislative building, which together with the government, is known as queen's park.
the peter forsgard 52 assignments for this week is "monument".
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5532
photos
201
followers
127
following
947% complete
View this month »
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
14th August 2022 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-52assignments
,
pf52assignments
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close