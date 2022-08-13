sunflower fairy?

this young woman was enjoying posing for her friend. i could tell that she's the boss as she would give instructions on how she should be photographed, where the friend had to stand, etc. she kept asking her friend "did you get that? did you get it?" then after a few minutes of posing this way and that way, she fell backwards and was swallowed by the plants. after a few shrieks and loud rustling of the plants, she emerged dusty and dirty. i didn't have the heart to take a photo of her in that condition but also i was busy laughing behind the tractor where i was observing her. my sister it turned out saw her, too, and we walked away laughing. we're pretty sure though that some plants were actually harmed during that fall.