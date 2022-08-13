Previous
Next
sunflower fairy? by summerfield
Photo 3456

sunflower fairy?

this young woman was enjoying posing for her friend. i could tell that she's the boss as she would give instructions on how she should be photographed, where the friend had to stand, etc. she kept asking her friend "did you get that? did you get it?" then after a few minutes of posing this way and that way, she fell backwards and was swallowed by the plants. after a few shrieks and loud rustling of the plants, she emerged dusty and dirty. i didn't have the heart to take a photo of her in that condition but also i was busy laughing behind the tractor where i was observing her. my sister it turned out saw her, too, and we walked away laughing. we're pretty sure though that some plants were actually harmed during that fall.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot of the action in the field, glad you had some great entertainment. sad some flowers were harmed tho..
August 14th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture with great layers
August 14th, 2022  
Bill ace
This made me smile.
August 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise