as far as the eye can see

my sister and i went this morning to check out the sunflower field we learned was just north of toronto and actually accessible by public transport. today was the last they that it's open to the public.



this field was huge! that thin yellow line by the trees at the back that's all sunflowers, as well as to the right and left which aren't shown in the photo. the field has quite a few observation platforms and swings for people to enjoy the sight and fields. there was a space, as big as a football field that had picnic benches in them. the plants, however, are not as tall as the one we visited last week. also the flowers are smaller and they are almost on their way out. not a lot of people, though, which was a good thing. we definitely will visit this again next year when its season begins.