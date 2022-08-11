it's vanity!

we were surprised to have found this vanity set tucked away at a discreet clearing at the sunflower farm we went to last weekend. at first i thought there were no mirrors and that what i was seeing was the flower fields behind it until i came right in front of it and saw my reflection -- all sweaty, thirsty and run-down from hunger and heat. but that didn't stop me from taking a few self portraits. heck, i could've stayed there the whole afternoon. i couldn't believe the selfie takers just ignored this. but probably they didn't get this far off the field. the mirror was clear and the whole thing was quite clean. very whimsy, don't you think?