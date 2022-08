at the sunflower farm we went to last saturday, they were also selling fresh vegetables and fruits -- corn, peaches, zucchinis, squash and courgettes and garlic, apart of course from the cut sunflowers. for $15 one can cut his or her own bunch of flowers. i was going to buy a bunch of sunflowers but i couldn't bring myself to cut the flowers off their stems, plus most of the pretty ones were taller than the CN tower.-o0o-the letter O is this week's theme over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-08-10