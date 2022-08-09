Previous
endless beauty by summerfield
endless beauty

you will agree with me that this is a rather perfect scene because of the cloud play that contrasted the vast field of colourful flowers so beautifully.

i have been living in this country for thirty-plus years and this is the first time i've seen fields of just flowers. i've only ever seen something like this in magazines and movies. as much as i hate bugs (and bugs love me) and afraid of seeing snakes in places like this, i could spend a whole day here, i reckon. i have vision of me in the middle of a clearing with my camera and tripod at dawn or sunset and in between my easel and canvas and paints (in my vision, it wasn't hot and humid but just a tad breezy, and no rain, of course). and i can't believe i was able to capture such a beautiful and lovely scenery with my camera.

paintable, is it not?
Mary Siegle ace
Very paintable, yes! And I also can easily seeing you doing that. But in the meantime you have captured it beautifully with your camera.
August 10th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely field of flowers
August 10th, 2022  
