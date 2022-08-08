taking shelter from the oppressive heat

another shot from last saturday's trip to a sunflower farm. i only managed to reach the middle part of the field where the sunflower trail started. one hour was not enough to get around the whole field, regrettably. but the heat slowed me down as i constantly had to wipe sweat off my face as the camera's EVF would fog up and had to be wiped, too. thankfully the grounds were a bit solid the monopod i was using as a cane made traversing the grounds easier.



there was one surprise at the field that i found so there will be more photos to come.