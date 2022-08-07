X marks the spot

sitting in the bus waiting for the other passengers to board, i watched this man from the time he arrived in a small sedan. his t-shirt caught my attention; it said "trust me i'm a dr" (for doctor, perhaps?). he talked to a few other men around the parking lot, obviously his friends. then an older man arrived and the two of them talked for a few minutes, then they opened the car's trunk and red shirt guy took out parts of the bike and other stuff, assembled the bike, changed his shoes then donned his helmet on as the older man drove away from the parking lot.



this week, the theme for 52 captures challenge is "X marks the spot". i have a series of photos (boring, mind you) of this man but this makes the cut today because, as you can see, he was standing (or it seemed like he was standing) on X.