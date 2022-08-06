Previous
standing tall by summerfield
Photo 3447

standing tall

my sister and i took another bus trip out of the city and one of the stops was the church of Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons northeast of toronto. it was a catholic church and as catholic churches go, there were a lot of things to shoot inside the church. however, a special service was going to start so out of respect, i did not take any photos inside. so i went outside and just explored the grounds. my sister, being a devout catholic attended along with the other passengers. whilst waiting, this robin perched on the head of a statue caught my eye. it was there for quite a while so i took a few shots. i couldn't go nearer as that would spook the robin and then i'd be left with a photo of the statue with no plaque whatsoever that indicating which saint this was. i rather think it was just a statue of a follower of the saint.

i'll try to catch up with you, good people, in the next few days. it's late and the knee is screaming to rest.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

summerfield

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2022  
