standing tall

my sister and i took another bus trip out of the city and one of the stops was the church of Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons northeast of toronto. it was a catholic church and as catholic churches go, there were a lot of things to shoot inside the church. however, a special service was going to start so out of respect, i did not take any photos inside. so i went outside and just explored the grounds. my sister, being a devout catholic attended along with the other passengers. whilst waiting, this robin perched on the head of a statue caught my eye. it was there for quite a while so i took a few shots. i couldn't go nearer as that would spook the robin and then i'd be left with a photo of the statue with no plaque whatsoever that indicating which saint this was. i rather think it was just a statue of a follower of the saint.



i'll try to catch up with you, good people, in the next few days. it's late and the knee is screaming to rest.